Kenya to call up players ahead of 2019 AFCON clash against Sierra Leone despite uncertainties

Published on: 30 October 2018
Kenya

Kenya national team Harambee Stars players are set to assemble next week ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against unsettled Sierra Leone despite the confusion surrounding their suspension by FIFA.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa who spoke to www.soka25east.com alluded to the fact that they had not received any official communication on the cancellation on the game scheduled for November.

“We will be sending tickets to our players and calling them up for the upcoming fixture against Sierra Leone.From next week coach Sebastian Migne will release his squad according to the plans”

“We have to follow regulations by preparing since we have not got any official communication on Sierra Leone situation and as hosts we must therefore embark on our preparations so that we cannot be caught unawares”Nick Mwendwa said

The Confederation of African Football (CAF)  cancelled the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group “F” double-header pitting Sierra Leone and Ghana.

This was  occasioned by Sierra Leone’s failure to meet conditions stipulated in the letter sent by Caf on Fifa’s decision to suspend the federation due to government interference last Friday.

By virtue of the FIFA  suspension, the federation lost all its membership rights with its national teams and affiliated clubs are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

