Kenyan side Gor Mahia FC have confirmed the signing of striker Francis Afriyie on a free transfer, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 24-year-old previously played for Mexican side Murcielagos FC.

The former Bechem United player once featured for Serbian side FK Vojvodina but had to terminate his contract.

Afriyie was part of the historic Bechem United team that won the 2016 MTN Ghana FA Cup.