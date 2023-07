Kenyan side Kakamega Homeboyz re-sign midfielder Stephen Opoku

Kenyan top-flight side Kakamega Homeboyz have re-signed Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Opoku for second spell.

The 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have handed the 24-year-old a two-year contract.

Homeboyz TM Boniface Imbenzi confirmed to Pulse Sports Kenya: "Opoku has returned . He had moved on to seek greener pastures, but it did not work out for him and now he has returned."

Opoku’s first stint for Abana Abeingo was between February 2021 and January 2022.

He has also played for Tanzanian Premier League outfit Singida Big Stars.