Kenya’s Harambee Starlets calls for government support after eliminating Ghana from Olympic Qualifier

Captain of Kenya’s Harambee Starlets Shikobe has pleaded with the government to support the team secure a place in next year’s Olympic Games.

Shikobe made this comments after beating Ghana’s Black Queens to qualify for the fourth round of the Olympic Qualifier.

Kenya held Ghana to a draw in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium and won the second leg by a lone goal through a penalty awarded after Justice Tweneboah handled the ball in the goal area and was converted by Gentrix Shikangwa.

According to reports in two rounds of the Olympic qualifiers, the Harambee Starlets have not received any support from the Ministry of Sports, which has in place a sports fund for such purposes and ironically, its head is a woman.

“We have fought for this team since 2015 but the government still owes us money since then,” Shikobe told Goal after the match.

“We ask them to help us and give us the same support which they accord the men’s team. This will boost our morale and make our up-coming fixtures easy.”, he added.

The President of the Football Kenya Football (FKF), Nick Mwendwa confirmed the lack of support from government as well as praised the team for qualifying to the next stage.

“The team has not received any support from the government for the last one year yet they have done very well and we hope they continue with that kind of performance,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“Until today [Wednesday] they have not received their allowances despite making our request and we are working round the clock to ensure we pay them. I hope the government will see how good they are performing and support them.”