Kepa Arizzabalaga predicts great future for in-demand Ghana star Antoine Semenyo

Spain and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga has been waxing lyrical about Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo following his impressive campaign with AFC Bournemouth in the just-ended season.

Semenyo finished the campaign with 11 Premier League goals, his most in a single campaign in the English topflight league, courting interest from the top six clubs in the transfer window.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a summer move for the 25-year-old whose future at the Vitality Park remains uncertain.

Kepa spent a season with the Ghanaian on loan at Bournemouth, and has been left impressed by the abilities of the ex-Bristol City forward. According to the Chelsea shot-stopper, Semenyo has a bight career ahead of him.

"I think he’s very humble. He wants to learn every day, and for me, this is very important for young players, he’s always open to listening to good advice," he told Telecom Asia.

"He has very strong physicality, he’s very powerful. He can shoot with both feet and play on either wing, which we’ve made good use of this season. I think he’s growing a lot and he has the world in front of him," added the one-time most expensive goalkeeper.

Semenyo missed the Unity Cup tournament last week due to a minor knock after his brace-heroics in the final game of the season.