"Kessben rejected $1million from Real Madrid"- Ransford Osei opens up on failed move to Spanish giants

Former Ghana forward, Ransford Osei has disclosed that his dreams of playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid was prematurely ended after his former club rejected an offer from the Spanish giants.

According to the FIFAU20 World Cup winner, Kessben FC rejected a $1 million offer from the La Liga outfit in 2008.

Osei was on the radar of the European heavyweights after a successful 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup in Korea.

“After the World Cup, I was wanted by all the big clubs. I remember an offer from Real Madrid came,” he told King Jersey TV, as quoted by Pulse.

“Myself and Daniel Opare, but then Kessben said the offer from Real Madrid was not enough because another club was offering them one million dollars, but Opare went.

"I had an opportunity to move to Manchester City, where I stayed for three months, where they arranged for my work permit, but there was this rule that you must have played 75 per cent with the Black Stars, so it was difficult for me to secure one, and I had to leave for Israel."

The 33-year-old retired from football in 2019 after last playing for Lithuanian outfit FK Palanga.

His career also saw him play for Maccabi Haifa, FC Twente and Polokwane City FC.