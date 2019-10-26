Keta Sunset bemoans lack of support for Copa Lagos Campaign

Ghana Beach Soccer champions Sunset Sports Keta has expressed disappointment at the lack of support ahead of their impending campaign at Copa Lagos has received so far.
The three times national championship winners are billed to represent Ghana at the FIFA/Beach Soccer Worldwide World d tour series at the Eko Atlantic Resorts in Lagos from November 1 to 3.
Sunset Sports will come up against World Winners Cup participants Kebbi BSC, Gidi Sharks and Pepsi Academy at the event.
World Champions Brazil, European giants England, African Champions Senegal will face host Nigeria in the national team competition.
Discussing the teams preparations ahead of the tournament in Lagos next week, CEO of the club Dzidodo Ruben Adjahoe disclosed his side has received no support for their campaign.
He stated that the players had to virtually sacrifice with their transport to training as well as maintain good morale whiles they prepare for the biggest African Beach Soccer Competition.
“It’s not been easy having the boys to focus on training whiles they face issues with transportation, General upkeep and importantly keeping them happy ahead of the tournament.”
The plan was to move into residential camping a week to the tournament but unfortunately we could not afford to have everyone in one place. At present it is a bit expensive with the budget we are operating on,” he added.
Despite the challenges, Adjahoe remains confident that the team will excel as they have been training well and have their sight fixed on the ultimate.