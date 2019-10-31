Keta Sunset of Ghana poised for maiden Copa Lagos showdown; Brazil and England confirmed

Reigning Ghana Beach soccer champions Keta Sunset Sports have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their participation in the 2019 Copa Lagos Beach Soccer tournament.

The three-time Ghanaian league champions who have dominated the local scene and produced key players for the national team Black Sharks, will play their opening game against Nigerian champions Kebi Beach Soccer Club.

In addition to playing against Kebi Club, the team from Ghana's Volta region would also take on the renowned Pepsi Football Academy and Gidi Sharks.

Reigning African Beach Soccer champions, Senegal, will lock horns with Beach Soccer world champions Brazil, Europeans England and host nation Nigeria in the national teams challenge category.

Meanwhile, newly sworn - in President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku together with Ghana Beach Soccer head Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, have sent a joint goodwill message to the club ahead of their opener on Friday.