Kevin Appiah reacts after joining Swedish Side Varbergs BoIS

German-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Appiah Nyarko has expressed his excitement and determination after joining Swedish Superettan side Varbergs BoIS.

The 22-year-old former SC Fortuna KÃ¶ln youth star secured a free transfer move to Varbergs BoIS following the expiration of his contract with lower division outfit IK Brage.

Nyarko shared his thoughts on the transfer and his aspirations with his new club. "I am very happy to come to a big club like Varbergs BoIS," he said in an interview with the club's official website. "I feel ready to start playing and help the team win more games. It is a very lovely city with nice people and I am very excited to start this journey."

The forward's move to Varbergs BoIS comes at a crucial time as the club aims to strengthen its squad following their relegation from the Allsvenskan. Nyarko's addition is seen as a significant boost to the team's attacking options.

Sporting director Thomas Askebrand also spoke highly of the new signing, emphasizing Nyarko's fit within the team's playing style. "Kevin fits the way we want to play; he is tough to face, physically strong, good at turning the ball, runs deep but also does the job defensively," said Askebrand. "This creates opportunities for us in our offensive game. We warmly welcome Kevin to the club!"

Nyarko's journey to Varbergs BoIS marks a new chapter in his career, and he is eager to make a strong impact.

Born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, the 22-year-old remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, adding another layer of potential to his burgeoning career.