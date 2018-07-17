Kevin Boateng convinced me to sign for AC Milan - Croatian Alen Halilović

Croatian midfielder Alen Halilović has revealed Kevin-Prince Boateng convinced him to sign for AC Milan.

The Serie A giants announced the signing of Hamburger SV midfielder for the next three seasons last week.

And the midfielder has revealed the influence of former Las Palmas teammate Kevin Boateng as well as Italian Alberto Aquilani.

"I would like to thank [Kevin-Prince] Boateng and [Alberto] Aquilani, they told me about the history of Milan and the club, they told me that I have to train hard.

"The most important thing was to go where I had the chance to play, and at the age of 22 I chose Milan and for me it's a big step forward."

Born in Dubrovnik in 1996, Halilovic joins the Italian football club following the expiration of his contract with the German side, and had been on loan to Las Palmas for a season, appearing in 20 games with the La Liga club and scoring two goals.