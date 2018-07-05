Kevin Boateng excused from Frankfurt pre-season training as Ghanaian closes in on Sassuolo switch

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng has been excused from Eintracht Frankfurt pre-season training as he moves closer to a switch to Sassuolo.

The 31-year-old is desperate to quit the Eagles and join the Italian Serie A side - where he will be closer to his wife Melissa Satta and son Maddox.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported on Tuesday that the Ghana international is close to signing for the neroverdi in the coming days after agreeing personal terms with the club.

The two clubs have been in talks for the past few days, and are getting nearer to thrashing out terms.

Boateng is now expected to leave Frankfurt, after not turning up for pre-season on Wednesday morning, where over 1,000 supporters turned up at the Commerzbank-Arena to watch the first session under new boss Adi Hütter.

“It’s true that Kevin-Prince is in transfer talks," said Eintracht sporting director Bruno Hübner. "He informed us of his wish.”