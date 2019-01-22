Kevin Boateng fully fit after completing earth-shattering Barcelona move

Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is physically well after completing his shock move to Spanish powerhouse Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who joins from Sassuolo, has signed a six-month deal which expires in the summer.

The Ghana international, who has enjoyed an Europe-hopping career, is the latest addition to the Catalan squad.

However, there are long-held fitness concerns about the former AC Milan star but he says he is fully fit to kick-start his career with the European giants.

"I'm doing very well physically, I played 90 minutes for Sassuolo on Saturday." he said

Barcelona's decision to sign the attacking midfielder has shocked the world as it was not anticipated in a remotely manner.

But the agent of the Ghana star has pulled a massive transfer coup by agreeing a deal with the Spanish giants.

Although born in Germany, he made 15 appearances for Ghana while his half-brother - Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng - plays for Germany.

Barca were short of attacking options after the La Liga leaders sold Paco Alcacer and Munir El Haddadi this month.