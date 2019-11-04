Kevin Boateng says ‘nothing has changed’ after Mario Balotelli racially abused

Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng says "nothing has changed" in the fight against racism.

The 32-year-old was forced to walk off the pitch six years ago after he suffered racist abuse.

The former Ghana international has vented his frustration after Mario Balotelli suffered an abuse during the second half of Brescia's Serie A defeat at Verona.

The home fans poured racist chants, forcing him to threaten to leave the pitch in protest over the silly attack.

And Boateng says nothing has changed in the fight against racism.

“6 years later NOTHING has changed but we don’t give up!,” he tweeted.

“Let’s keep fighting ALL TOGHETER (sic) against racism! #NOTORACISM #prince10 #handmade”.