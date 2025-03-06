Kevin Danso determined to help Spurs stay consistent

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso has expressed his determination to help the team maintain consistency and achieve success in the Europa League.

Since joining Spurs in January, Danso has quickly settled into the team, featuring in five games across all competitions. The defender, who was born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, is optimistic about Spurs' European campaign.

"I think Spurs is a big club, and we have the chance to play in Europe. That is where Spurs belong," Danso said ahead of the Europa League Round of 16 first-leg match against AZ Alkmaar.

Danso emphasized the importance of consistency and winning trophies.

"That is what we want to achieve every seasonâ€”to continue adding to the history, hopefully with some trophies."

The defender is confident that Spurs can win the Europa League title, stating: "100%, and I think it’s possible." He cited the team's positive energy and recent win against United as evidence of their potential.

Spurs will face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League Round of 16 first-leg match on March 6, 2025, and Danso is determined to help his team secure a positive result.