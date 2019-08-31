GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kevin Danso red carded as Southampton held Manchester United

Published on: 31 August 2019

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso was red carded as Southampton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League. 

The 20-year old Austria international was shown the marching orders in the 73rd minutes moments after registering an assist for the Saints equalizer.

Danso was solid at the back for Southampton who produced some resolute defending to earn a point against the Red Devils.

Daniel James put Manchester United in the lead 10 minutes into the game.

Danso was cautioned in the 19th minute after a foul on Andreas Pareira. His second caution came in the 73rd after a heavy takle on Scot McTominay.

The on-loan Augsburg defender was making his second appearance for the Saints after an impressive performance on his debut against Brighton last week.

 

 

