Kevin Danso set to make Southampton debut against Brighton

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso could make his Premier League debut for Southampton on Saturday when they travel to the Amex Park to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

The on-loan Augsburg player was on the bench in the Saints 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last week at the Saint Mary's.

However, it looks like manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will give the 20-year old his chance against Brighton.

Danso, born in Austria, started his career in England before moving to Germany to play for Augsburg.

He is on a season long loan at the Saint Mary's park but Southampton have the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

He played 41 times for Augsburg scoring three times.