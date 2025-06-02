Kevin Lokko has a great attitude and is a great leader - Folkestone Invicta coach Jay Saunders

Folkestone Invicta boss Jay Saunders has wasted no time stamping his authority on the squad, securing his first summer signing in experienced centre-back Kevin Lokko.

The 29-year-old defender arrives from Maidenhead United, bringing a wealth of National League experience to Cheriton Road. Lokko and Saunders have history, the pair first linked up at Maidstone United in 2016, and their connection proved strong enough to spark a reunion nearly a decade later.

“I am absolutely delighted to bring Kev to the club. As soon as I got the job we had conversations. Kevin is a player I’ve enjoyed working with in the past and he has been superb when I’ve come up against him since," Saunders said.

“He has a great attitude and is a great leader, and when we spoke he really bought into what we want to do here at Folkestone. I’m delighted to make Kevin our first summer signing as we look to build our squad for the 2025/26 season.”

Lokko’s journey began with stints at Norwich City and Colchester United during his youth days, before he made his senior breakthrough with Welling United. His performances earned him a move to Stevenage after a standout season at Maidstone.

The defender has since featured for several National League sides including Dagenham & Redbridge and Aldershot, before his two-year spell at Maidenhead.

Now back under Saunders’ guidance, Lokko will be central to Invicta’s ambitions for the 2025/26 campaign.