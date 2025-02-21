GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kevin Luckassen scores in FC Gloria Buzău's defeat to Hermannstadt

Published on: 21 February 2025
Dutch-Ghanaian forward Kevin Luckassen opened his scoring account for the season, but his goal was not enough to prevent FC Gloria BuzÄƒu from falling 2-1 to Hermannstadt in a closely contested Superliga clash at Stadionul Municipal in Sibiu.

Playing at Stadionul Municipal in Sibiu, the visitors struck first in the 9th minute when Luckassen expertly finished off a precise pass from Bradley. However, their lead was short-lived, as Hermannstadt equalized just two minutes later through Tiago Goncalves, setting the stage for a tense encounter.

The match remained finely balanced, with both teams sharing 50% possession and chances at both ends. However, Hermannstadt made their dominance count in the 81st minute when Cristian Negut converted a penalty to complete the comeback.

Despite a spirited effort, Luckassen and his teammates couldn’t find a way back, leaving Gloria BuzÄƒu with a frustrating defeat. The result gives Hermannstadt their second win in three head-to-head meetings against BuzÄƒu.

