Kevin-Prince Boateng: Fiorentina No. 10 eager to etch his name in club folklore

Newly-signed AC Fiorentina attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng is hoping to make a mark at the club after he was handed the iconic No. 10 shirt ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The Purple and White lads see off competition from Besiktas, Parma and Eintracht Frankfurt to sign the Ghana forward.

Boateng is expected to be given more attacking role at the club after he was assigned the famous No. 10 jersey.

“I know the greatest players wore this in Florence, but I took the 10 because I have come here to do great things, not just to have fun.”

“I have always enjoyed myself in attack, whether as a trequartista, on the wing or a centre-forward. I think it’s good for a Coach to have a player who can take on many different roles.”

“As time wore on, I realised what it means to be a professional. I was pretty crazy when I was young, going around partying. I certainly don’t do that now. Young players should enjoy themselves, but within the right limits.”

Boateng joined the club on a two-year deal from Sassuolo last week.

The 32-year-old had a fruitless loan spell at Spanish giants FC Barcelona, making just three appearances.

He is expected to use his experience to help the side improve upon their 16th place finish last term.

By: Frederick Osei Boateng