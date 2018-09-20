Kevin-Prince Boateng an injury doubt for Sassuolo-Empoli clash

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is at risk of missing Sassuolo's Italian Serie A clash against Empoli on Friday.

Boateng has established himself as an instrumental figure in the Neroverdi side since joining in the summer, featuring in all their four Serie A games with two goals to his credit.

However, reports suggest that the 31-year-old is a major doubt for their next fixture against league newcomers Empoli on Friday after picking up a knock in their 2-1 loss against Juventus last Saturday.

According to the reports, should the Ghanaian fail to recover from the knock, coach Roberto De Zerbi could opt for Senegalese forward Kouma Babacar to lead the line on Friday.

Sassuolo are sitting 6th position with seven points after 4 games.