Kevin-Prince Boateng and wife Melissa Satta back together after brief split

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and wife Melissa Satta have rekindled their romance after a brief split this year.

The two did not openly declare it but on social networks, where they are both very active, they have made everyone understand that their love is still alive and strong.

The couple were spotted at the Olbia airport in Italy and they appeared to be complicit and smiling and above all eager to set off to find some of the old serenity and harmony.

In addition to being spotted together in public, a source close to them also confirmed they are back.

"Yes, they left to spend a couple of days alone, they realized that their feeling is still strong and they are determined to live this new possibility."

Kevin and Melissa met in 2011 thanks to mutual friends. In 2014 they became parents of little Maddox and in 2016, with a romantic ceremony in Sardinia, they became husband and wife.

The separation, for reasons still to be clarified, was revealed in January 2019.