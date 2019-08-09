Kevin-Prince Boateng can be the perfect purchase - Fiorentina Sporting Director

Fiorentina Sporting Director Daniele Pradè is convinced he has made the right decision bringing Kevin-Prince Boateng to the club.

Pradè believes the 32-year-old can be the perfect acquisition.

Fiorentina paid One million euros to sign Boateng on a two-year-deal fro fellow Serie A side Sassuolo this summer.

"He is a strong player, a mature man. I passed all the doubts I had in the past. So many times I wanted him on the team but then I had doubts and now I don't have one anymore. He is a ductile footballer who can play in multiple roles. He is also the goalkeeper. A player better than this I could not take," Pradè said.

Boateng has been handed number 10 shirt by Fiorentina.