Kevin-Prince Boateng claims poor decisions robbed him of many successes in football

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has claimed that he would have enjoyed more success in football had he made the right decisions during his formative years.

Boateng joined Barcelona on a loan deal from Italian side US Sassuolo during the winter transfer window.

But the 32-year-old has not enjoyed much success on the pitch and reports suggest he will leave the club at the end of the season.

However, the former AC Milan ace believes the situation he finds himself could have been different had he made better decisions when he was younger - adding that he would have enjoyed ten years success at Real Madrid or Manchester United.

"It was too late by the time I learned that the head is fundamental and now I have regrets," the Ghanaian told DAZN.

"I would've done really well had a family member or an agent given me advice when I was 18.

"If I'd made better decisions I'd definitely have started for Barcelona or have played for Real Madrid or Manchester United for 10 years."

He won his second career league title over the weekend when the Blaugrana defeated Levante 1-0 at the Camp Nou.