Kevin-Prince Boateng completes a two-year move to Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng has completed his move to Fiorentina from Sassuolo for a fee believed to be in the region of €1m.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract subject to renewal today.

The Ghanaian arrived in Florence on Wednesday morning to undergo a successful medical.

The former AC Milan and Schalke midfielder has joined the Purple following a torrid six-month loan spell at Barcelona.

The midfielder managed just four appearances for the Catalan giants, featuring in three La Liga matches and one Copa del Rey.

Sassuolo no longer counts on the forward, after his inexistent spell at Camp Nou, and have had no problem letting him go.

Fiorentina, coached by Vincenzo Montella, has been best positioned to land the ex-Ghana international.

Boateng has a contract until 2021 with Sassuolo, but the lack of confidence coach Roberto De Zerbi has in him placed him on the transfer market.

Eintracht Frankfurt, a club that knows him well, were also interested in signing him.