GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Kevin-Prince Boateng completes a two-year move to Fiorentina

Published on: 31 July 2019

Kevin-Prince Boateng has completed his move to Fiorentina from Sassuolo for a fee believed to be in the region of €1m.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract subject to renewal today.

The Ghanaian arrived in Florence on Wednesday morning to undergo a successful medical.

The former AC Milan and Schalke midfielder has joined the Purple following a torrid six-month loan spell at Barcelona.

The midfielder managed just four appearances for the Catalan giants, featuring in three La Liga matches and one Copa del Rey.

Sassuolo  no longer counts on the forward, after his inexistent spell at Camp Nou, and  have had no problem letting him go.

Fiorentina, coached by Vincenzo Montella, has been best positioned to land the ex-Ghana international.

Boateng has a contract until 2021 with Sassuolo, but the lack of confidence coach Roberto De Zerbi has in him placed him on the transfer market.

Eintracht Frankfurt, a club that knows him well, were also interested in signing him.

 

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments