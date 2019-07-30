Kevin-Prince Boateng confirms imminent Fiorentina switch

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed he is on his way to Fiorentina.

The Sassuolo star is expected to undergo medical on Wednesday to complete a permanent transfer.

Boateng, 32, spent the last six month on loan at Spanish giants Barcelona where he failed to impress.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 midfielder has confirmed his imminent departure from the Mapei sstadium for a reported €1m.

“I am very happy, we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” he told Tuttomercatoweb as he left the Neroverdi training ground.

“I think it’s a good project and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank the family of Sassuolo, as they made me feel very much at home here.

“It was not an easy decision, also difficult to say goodbye to everyone here, but this is football. I can’t wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!”