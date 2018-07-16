Kevin Prince Boateng congratulates France for winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has congratulated France for winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

France beat Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup after 20 years. An own goal from Mario Manzukic put Les Blues ahead in the 18th minute before Ivan Perisic equalized but with seven minutes to end the first France took the lead from the spot after a VAR controversy.

Quick goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe made sure France had a three goal lead but an error from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ensured Mario Manzukic had a redemption if his own.

Following the success of the French team, Boateng congratulated the team and was full of praise for former Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic of Croatia.

"Congrats to France winning the cup!! But this guy played an unbelievable World Cup...brudaaaaaa well well done #AnteRebic," he posted on Twitter.

Rebic had a phenomenal World Cup, scoring an important goal in Croatia's romping of Argentina.

The Croat and Boateng had a good season together at Frankfurt as the pair combined to deliver the Eagles their first trophy in 33 years, after beating Bayern Munich in the finals of the DFB Pokal.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin