Kevin-Prince Boateng content with bench role at Barcelona

Kevin-Prince Boateng says he's unfazed by his bench role at Barcelona after being signed as a cover for Luis Suarez.

The 31-year-old has joins the Catalan giants on a six-month deal from Italian side Sassuolo.

The former AC Milan star passed a mandatory medical on Tuesday to complete his dream move to the Spanish giants.

However, despite the funfair that has greeted his surprised return to Spain, the Ghanaian will have to remain content with a potential bench role as he has only been signed as an attacking cover for Luis Suarez.

But he says he has joined to help with his experience.

"I do not know at the moment, but I understand that I will not be a regular starter because there are incredible players in the team, I'm here to help with my experience." he said at his unveiling on Tuesday.

Barcelona's decision to sign the attacking midfielder has shocked the world as it was not anticipated in a remotely manner.

But the agent of the Ghana star has pulled a massive transfer coup by agreeing a deal with the Spanish giants.

Although born in Germany, he made 15 appearances for Ghana while his half-brother - Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng - plays for Germany.

Barca were short of attacking options after the La Liga leaders sold Paco Alcacer and Munir El Haddadi this month.