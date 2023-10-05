Kevin-Prince Boateng criticises Man United Manager Erik ten Hag's handling of Ronaldo

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has voiced his criticism of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo, leading to the Portuguese departure last year.

The retired footballer believes that Ten Hag's handling of the situation was incorrect and contributed to Ronaldo's departure from the club.

Ronaldo and Ten Hag reportedly had disagreements during the season, which led to the Portuguese superstar being dropped to the bench before ultimately leaving the club as a free agent.

Ronaldo's contract was terminated following an interview with Piers Morgan, during which he criticised Ten Hag and expressed feeling betrayed.

Boateng, speaking on Vibe with Five, stated, "He [Ronaldo] was the top scorer, and he just kicked him out. He goes against the best player in the team; you don't do that; you have to give him respect. There are ways to let a player off, and I think he chose the wrong way."

Boateng further expressed his belief that Ten Hag should be removed as the manager of Manchester United, citing a lack of energy and passion in the team's performance. He commented, "I think he's got to go. From what I'm seeing, there's no energy. I don't see any energy. And then what he did to Ronaldo and all that, it's too much stuff. I think he's not on the level to be the coach of Man United."