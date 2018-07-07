Kevin Prince Boateng delighted with Sassuolo move

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his delight to be back in Italy after finalizing a switch to Sassuolo.

Boateng, 31, penned a two-year contract with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.

He was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo with CEO of the Giovanni Carnevali taking part in the conference table.

It is a return to Italy for Boateng, who played for Genoa and Milan, and the player took to Twitter to express his pleasure after sealing the move.

Happy to be back in Italy and to start my new adventure with @SassuoloUS #forzasasol pic.twitter.com/Uq0nciH4hE

He was born and raised in Germany, marrying Italian model Melissa Satta.