Kevin-Prince Boateng discloses why he chose AC Fiorentina

Newly-signed AC Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up on why he chose the club ahead of other suitors.

Boateng arrived in Florence on Wednesday morning to finalise a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old was linked with a move to Parma, Besiktas and German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

But he chose to sign for Fiorentina after being convinced of their project under new management Rocco Commisso.

“I’m a but tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” he told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.”

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age.”