Kevin-Prince Boateng embraces Christianity through baptism after retirement

Former Ghana international footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng has announced a profound personal transformation, revealing that he has embraced Christianity and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior through baptism.

The 36-year-old shared this significant milestone with his followers on social media, using Instagram to declare his newfound faith.

In a post accompanied by photos of his baptism, Boateng referenced the Bible verse Revelation 3:20, writing, "Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life." This declaration signals a new spiritual chapter in Boateng's life.

Boateng's journey of faith comes after he officially retired from professional football in August, concluding a career that spanned nearly two decades.

In a video reel posted on his Instagram page to confirm his retirement, he reflected on his path to becoming a footballer, noting the challenges he faced in his early years.

"You become a criminal or you play football, so I choose to play football," Boateng said. "I was always special from the first moment, and I knew it. I was my biggest rival all the time. There’s no one else who can be my rival. Because no one is like me, no one thinks like me, no one has emotions like me. It’s just me and myself. I had to learn that as well; talent is nothing without hard work."

Boateng, originally born in Berlin, West Germany, began his football journey with Hertha Berlin's youth side before rising to the senior team in 2005.

Despite his humble beginnings, he went on to have a distinguished career, representing top European clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Barcelona, Fiorentina, and Monza. His career was marked by numerous accomplishments, including winning Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, DFB Pokal, and La Liga titles.

On the international stage, Boateng also represented Ghana in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, earning a total of 15 caps and scoring two goals.