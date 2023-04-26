GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Kevin-Prince Boateng expresses disappointment as Hertha’s slump continues

Published on: 26 April 2023
Kevin-Prince Boateng expresses disappointment as Hertha’s slump continues

Former AC Milan star Kevin-Prince Boateng expresses disappointment over Hertha BSC's recent performances, leaving them at the bottom of the German Bundesliga table.

The team's latest 4-2 defeat against Werder Bremen, following a 5-2 loss to Schalke 04, has resulted in a total of 9 goals conceded in their last two games.

Despite making 15 appearances since joining the team in the summer of 2021, Boateng has had no palpable impact on the team's aim to move out of the danger zone.

Boateng remarked, "You can tell that there is a blockade." He added, "I'm someone who can always talk a lot and always has answers, but right now it's very, very difficult to summarize the game."

Hertha BSC now sits at the bottom of the league table with 22 points in 29 matches. They will face title contenders Bayern Munich on Sunday at Allianz Arena.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more