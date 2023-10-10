Kevin-Prince Boateng fondly recalls Jurgen Klopp's impact on his career at Dortmund

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has spoken fondly of his time at Dortmund under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

Boateng's career trajectory took a positive turn during his stint with the German Bundesliga outfit, thanks to the confidence and support he received from Klopp.

Boateng's journey to Dortmund began when he joined the club on loan in 2009 from English side Tottenham Hotspur, where he had been deemed surplus to requirements.

The attacking midfielder was determined to prove his worth but had encountered challenges at Tottenham, including a fallout with coach Martin Jol, which resulted in limited playing time and even demotion to the reserve team.

Reflecting on his difficult period with Tottenham, Boateng revealed his dissatisfaction despite enjoying life in London. He emphasised his desire to play more, leading him to make the decision to join Klopp at Dortmund in an attempt to revive his career.

"I went on loan to Dortmund with Klopp, and that was good because he gave me a lot of confidence and energy to play. He didn't have the money to buy me, but he gave me back the feeling of being a footballer, and that was really nice for me," Boateng shared during an interview on the Vibes with FIVE podcast.

“I came back to Tottenham but Tottenham for me was like a dark zone and I wanted to get out there”, he added.

Boateng's loan spell with Dortmund saw him feature in 10 matches under Klopp's management. Following his time in Germany, he completed a permanent move to Portsmouth in August 2009, embarking on a journey that took him to clubs such as AC Milan and Barcelona, where he secured two league titles.

Boateng announced his retirement from football in August this year.