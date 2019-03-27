Kevin-Prince Boateng gets another Audi Q8 at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been given another brand new automobile from club sponsor Audi.

Boateng joined the Catalan giants on loan from Sassuolo in the winter - to provide cover and occasional rest for Luis Suarez but the move looks something of a false dawn after struggling at the club.

Since his arrival on loan in January, Boateng has made only two appearances for Barça, in the 2-0 Copa defeat away at the Sánchez Pizjuán and in the unconvincing 1-0 victory over Valladolid at Camp Nou, where he lasted an hour before Suárez was thrown on to add some impetus to the attack.

Despite his bench warming troubles, the 32-year-old given a brand new Audi Q8 car.

He was presented with another Audi car just hours after his unveiling at the club in January.

The Audi Q7 was chosen by many of the players but Boateng, Malcom, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic opted for the Q8.

This is the thirteenth consecutive year, the first FC Barcelona squad will drive Audi vehicles.

Boateng will hope the car will keep him going for the final stretch of the season.