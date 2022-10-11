Kevin-Prince Boateng honoured to be named Berlin's ambassador for Euro 2024

Ghanaian midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has expressed delight after he was announced ambassador of Berlin for Euro 2024.

Boateng, born in Berlin-Germany, represented Ghana at international level, but with the European country hosting Euro 2024, the 34-year-old has been elected to represent the city.

"It is a very special honor for me to represent the city that gave me everything 18 years ago. It is the cornerstone of my current career," he wrote on Instagram.

Boateng was unveiled during an official dinner organized by the German Football Association (DFB) which had tournament director Philipp Lahm present.

"We are very happy that we were able to win Kevin-Prince Boateng as an ambassador," said sports senator of Berlin Iris Spranger.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona winger rejoined Hertha Berlin two seasons ago and has pledged to hang his boot at the end of the current campaign.