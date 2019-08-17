Kevin-Prince Boateng: I was close to joining Manchester United but...

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed he was on the verge of joining Manchester United after leaving AC Milan but the deal collapsed due to uncertainty about his position.

Boateng enjoyed three fantastic seasons at Italian giants AC Milan, scoring 10 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions — helping them to win the Scudetto and Italian Cup in 2011.

According to the Ghana international, he had a great chance of joining to English giants Manchester United after leaving the Rossonerri but then Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson was not sure about where to field across the front line hence the move did not materialized.

“I am 32 years old now and I feel in good shape. I like the idea of playing as a ‘False 9’ and have been considered a bit of a Joker in the pack for years now. It can be an advantage, but also damaging to change role all the time.

“Nobody knows that after Milan, I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, but Sir Alex Ferguson asked himself: what position am I meant to play him in?

“I was a jack of all trades in his view and master of none. The transfer was abandoned and I started to focus on being more specific in my approach.”

Boateng had an unsuccessful spell at German side Schalke 04 before returning to AC Milan in 2016.

He went on to play for Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, US Sassuolo and a failed loan stint at Barcelona.

Boateng left Sassuolo to join ACF Fiorentina in a deal worth €1 million in the summer.

By: Frederick Osei Boateng