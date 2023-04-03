Kevin-Prince Boateng impresses in Hertha Berlin's draw against SC Freiburg

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng played for Hertha Berlin on Saturday against SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

The two teams clashed in a Week 26 fixture of the ongoing top-tier league. The veteran midfielder was handed a starting role before kick-off to help his team, and he put up a very good performance during his 67 minutes on the field.

Boateng's displays were crucial in earning Hertha Berlin an important point at full-time.

SC Freiburg took the lead in the game in the 52nd minute through Vicenzo Grifo's fine effort, but a strike from Jessic Ngankam in the 77th minute restored parity for Hertha Berlin.

The 36-year-old has made 12 appearances this season.