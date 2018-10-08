Kevin-Prince Boateng is not at his best - Sassuolo coach reveals

Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi admits Kevin-Prince Boateng is not at his best after his side's 2-0 defeat at Napoli in the Serie A on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was replaced after 69 minutes as the visitors lost at the Stadio San Paolo.

Adam Ounas opened the scoring before Lorenzo Insigne sealed maximum points for the hosts in the 72nd minute as Carlo Ancelotti's side continue their pursuit of league leaders Juventus.

And Sassuolo coach Robert De Zerbi has admitted the Ghanaian alongside other top stars are under performing.

"I think we did a good 90 minutes, so much so that I complimented my players. 0 there have been many episodes that could make us find a draw." he told Sky

" Berardi has done very well, we have some decisive players for us who are not at their best and from time to time I try to find the way to bring them to the maximum." I refer to Locatelli , Boateng and Berardi. in conditions the whole team will improve.