Kevin-Prince Boateng lauds Jurgen Klopp for reviving his confidence at Borussia Dortmund

Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has expressed his appreciation for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, acknowledging the pivotal role Klopp played in restoring his confidence during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Boateng's journey to the German Bundesliga outfit in 2009 came after he was deemed surplus to requirements at English side Tottenham Hotspur, prompting his loan move. Eager to prove himself, Boateng faced a challenging situation at Tottenham under coach Martin Jol, where he found himself relegated to the bench with limited playing time, and eventually even to the Team B squad.

Recounting his difficult period, Boateng opened up about his toughest moments with Tottenham. Despite enjoying life in London, he was discontented due to his young age and the desire for more playing time. This prompted his decision to join Jürgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in a bid to revive his career.

"I went on loan to Dortmund with Klopp, and that was good because he gave me a lot of confidence and energy to play. He didn’t have the money to buy me, but he gave me back the feeling of being a footballer, and that was really nice for me," Boateng revealed during an episode of the Vibes with FIVE podcast.

“I came back to Tottenham but Tottenham for me was like a dark zone and I wanted to get out there”, he added.

Boateng's loan spell at Dortmund proved pivotal, as he featured in 10 games under Jürgen Klopp. This experience ultimately led to his permanent move to Portsmouth in August 2009, signing a three-year deal.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's international career included representing Ghana at the 2010 World Cup and the 2014 edition in South Africa and Brazil, respectively. Over his four-year tenure with the Black Stars, he earned 15 caps and scored two goals before announcing his retirement in August 2023.