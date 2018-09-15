Kevin Prince Boateng lavishes praises on former coach Nico Kovac

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has been singing praises of his former boss at Eintracht Frankfurt Nico Kovac.

The pair have both move on from Frankfurt, with Boateng returning to Italy to sign for Sassuolo as Kovac joined German champions Bayern Munich.

Boateng and Kovac have a long history together as the Ghanaian first crossed path with the manager during his days as a youth player for Hertha Berlin.

Last season the pair made history together as they helped Frankfurt win it's first trophy in 33 years and Boateng shares the experience he had with the Croatian.

"As a coach, as a player, he is an absolute professional, there are only a few like him," enthused Kevin-Prince Boateng, now employed by the Italian first division side US Sassuolo Calcio , at Sky Sport Italia .

"It's his strength that he makes every player better, not only playful, but also in the physical realm," he explained the qualities of his former coach.

We come from the same street and the same district in Berlin, I know him from before, he did not have it easy, I'm really proud of him," concluded the former AC Milan winger.