Kevin Prince Boateng left out of Barcelona squad to face Manchester United tonight

Forward Kevin Prince Boateng is unavailable for Barcelona’s second leg champions League quarter final clash against Manchester United.

The on-loan Sassuolo Star was left out of coach Ernesto Velverde’s 18-man squad for the game against the Red Devils.

Boateng, who played full 90 minutes for the Catalans on Saturday against relegation threatened Huesca is struggling to find the form that saw Barcelona make a move for him.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions will call on the like of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Bosquest for the tie tonight after resting them on Saturday.

The 2014/15 Uefa Champions League winners lead the tie 1-0 after an own goal from Luke Shaw last week gifted them victory.

Below is Barcelona’s match day squad

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Cillessen

Defenders: Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Umtiti

Midfielders: Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho, Arthur, Vidal, Alena

Forwards: Suarez, Messi, Dembele, Malcom