Published on: 30 March 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng makes Barcelona squad for Catalunya derby against Espanyol
Barcelona's Kevin-Prince Boateng duels for the ball with Real Valladolid's Jordi Masip. AP Photo

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been named in Barcelona squad for the Catalunya derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was included in the final 18-man squad after their Friday's final training session ahead of the much-anticipated match at the Camp Nou.

Boateng joined the Spanish giants from Sassuolo in the January transfer window.

Since his arrival he has only featured in two games for the Catalan club and has failed to impress the boss Valverde.

Below is Barcelona's full squad;

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Coutinho, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, Malcom, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Prince, S. Roberto, Aleñá, Vidal, Umtiti and Iñaki Peña.

