Kevin-Prince Boateng marries model Valentina Fradegrada – See the best wedding photos

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng earlier this month married for the third time, this time to stunning Valentina Fradegrada.

Boateng married Fradegrada, an Italian model he has been dating since 2021. On Saturday, June 11, the couple made their relationship public.

Kevin Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada married in Radicondoli, a province in Siena, a city in the Tuscany region of central Italy.

They tied the knot in front of a hundred guests in a beautiful and very romantic outdoor ceremony.

The Hertha Berlin footballer and the five-time Italian martial arts champion also married in the metaverse.

The two had put on sale, tickets, which immediately sold out, to participate in the (destination) ceremony, and all the proceeds as desired by the couple will be donated to charity.

Boateng and Fradegrada got engaged in December 2021 but they kept it secret.

