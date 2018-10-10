Kevin-Prince Boateng must apologise to earn Ghana recall - Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed he will recall Kevin-Prince Boateng into his squad if shows remorse, four years after being frozen out of the national team.

Boateng, who plays for Serie A side Sassuolo, is serving an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars after he verbally abused the Ghanaian gaffer during the country's wrecked 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil.

The 31-year-old has hit top form in the Italy, leading for calls for his immediate return to the team with former Ghana star Solar Ayew urging him to show courage in his decision.

But Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed he will only recall the former AC Milan star into his squad after he offers an apology.

“Kelvin Prince Boateng is a Ghanaian and playing well, if you look at our striking department, we cannot always count on Asamoah Gyan, but after 2014 Commission of Inquiry he and Sulley Muntari were asked to apologize and Sulley has done his. I will invite Kelvin-Prince Boateng writes his, I will invite him.”

Boateng has cut ties with the West African nation despite insisting he has no regrets for choosing Ghana over Germany.