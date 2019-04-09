Kevin-Prince Boateng named in Barca Champions League squad against Man United

Ghana striker Kevin Prince-Boateng has been included in Barcelona's 22-man squad for the Champions League clash against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old has made just three appearances for the Camp Nou side since making a loan switch from Italian club Sassuolo during the January transfer window.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is yet to play for Barcelona in the Champions League and will be hoping to make his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was also named in the squad against Lyon in the Round of 16 but was not selected to play.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde will be hoping to count on the Ghana International should his services be required in the game.

On the official Barcelona website, their 22-man squad is listed as follows: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, Coutinho, Arthur, Suarez, Messi, O. Dembele, Cillessen, Malcom, Lenglet, Murillo, Jordi Alba, Prince Boateng, S. Roberto, Vidal, Umtiti, Alena, Inaki Pena.