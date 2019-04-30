Kevin Prince Boateng "not satisfied" with bench role at Barcelona

Forward Kevin Price Boateng says he is disappointed with his bench role at Barcelona and expects to have done more than he has thus far.

Boateng has played only twice in the La Liga for the catalan's having found himself largely on the bench.

The 32-year old however revealed, it was not going to be easy benching the likes of Luis Suarez, Ousmanne Dembele or the "King" Lionel Messi.

"Of course [I'm not satisfied with this situation]. If I was satisfied, I would stop playing football. In the beginning the situation annoyed me because I think that I'm fully fit. But I can not complain," he told Goal.com

"Barcelona is the best club in the world, my team-mates are Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez or King Lionel Messi. Should I suggest to put these guys in the stands instead of me?

"The club has invested a lot of money in these players. I can only give everything and offer myself."

Boateng is on a six month loan at Barcelona from Sassuolo and it looks like he might return at the end of the season, having failed to convince Ernesto Velverde.