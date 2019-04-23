Kevin Prince Boateng omitted from Barcelona squad to face Deportivo Alaves tonight

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has once again been dropped from the Barcelona match day squad as they face Deportivo Alaves tonight in the La Liga.

The on-loan Sassuolo star was dropped by manager Ernesto Velverde for the third game running after missing the games against Manchester United at the Camp Nou and last week's clash with Real Sociedad.

Ahead of tonight's game against Alaves, the manager named a strong 18 man squad without the Ghana international.

Boateng's last game for the catalans came against relegation threatened Huesca, where the former Las Palmas played the entire game without posing a threat to the opponents.

The 32-year old is yet to score his first goal for the club after two La Liga games and a Copa del Rey game.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves have Ghanaian duo Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi in their squad.

Below is Barcelona's squad for the match on Tuesday evening:

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, Sergio, Coutinho, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, O. Dembélé, Cillessen, Malcom, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, Aleñá, Vidal, Umtiti and Vermaelen.