Kevin-Prince Boateng on target as Fiorentina smash Virtus Entella in friendly

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng netted for Fiorentina as they hammered Virtus Entella 5-1 in a friendly game on Saturday.

The Serie B team was swept aside at the Stadio Franchi in this afternoon’s match, which gave Boateng a game time after largely warming the bench for the side this season.

Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal bagged a brace, with goals from Kevin-Prince Boateng, Pol Lirola and Marco Benassi ensured the Viola run-riot the Italian Serie B.

Boateng joined the club from US Sassuolo on a two-year deal this summer.

He has scored one goal in 9 league games for the club.