Kevin-Prince Boateng opens up about his controversial exit from Black Stars camp during 2014 World Cup

Former Ghana international footballer, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has shed light on the circumstances surrounding his expulsion from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup.

Boateng recounted his dismissal alongside Sulley Muntari after a heated exchange with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials on the eve of Ghana's final group game against Portugal.

In an interview with Vibe with Five, Boateng disclosed that he criticised GFA officials for what he perceived as poor treatment of the players. This candid critique did not sit well with the management committee of the Ghana FA.

"I got kicked out from the national team and Schalke in the same season," Boateng recounted. "We had a meeting, and I criticised them, and I said, 'they can't treat us like that' because we know how much they make, and they should invest in the organisation [and] give the players the money they deserved."

"They didn't like that, and they kicked me out," he recalled, adding that he received a letter under his door at 6 in the morning on the day of the crucial match against Portugal. The letter instructed him to leave the team hotel within 15 minutes and surrender his cards, officially terminating his participation in the tournament.

Boateng claims that despite his actions in favour of the team's interest, his teammates showed no support stating, "No one [spoke]. I wasn't fighting for myself. I was fighting for the team. I saw them while going out with my luggage, and it was the worst moment. I said to [Muntari], the real team will say 'we are all not playing.'"

Ghana went on to lose the crucial match against Portugal 2-1, ultimately exiting the 2014 World Cup in the group stage with just one point.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who has since retired from professional football, never represented the national team again following his expulsion, marking a controversial and unforgettable chapter in his football career.