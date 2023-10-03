GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kevin-Prince Boateng opens up on being compelled to say Messi was the best during his time at Barcelona

Published on: 03 October 2023
Former Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he had to lie that Lionel Messi was the best player in the world to wear the Barcelona jersey.

Boateng grew up supporting Real Madrid while playing for boyhood club Hertha Berlin.

However, during his unveiling at Barcelona, he was compelled to say the Catalan club was his favourite team with Messi being the best in the world.

"I supported Hertha Berlin where I was born and then, sorry Blaugrana, Barcelona fans will hate me now but Real Madrid," he told FIVE UK.

"I couldn't say that at the press conference because they told me you can't say that, otherwise we can't play you. Two years earlier when I was playing for Las Palmas, I said in a press conference that the best player in the world is Ronaldo and in the galaxy Messi," he added.

"They say who is the best player in the world, you say Messi," he said, drawing a hilarious reaction from Rio Ferdinand and the crew.

"This is one of the biggest lies because I usually say the truth, but this one I had to lie because I wanted to put on the shirt for one time at Camp Nou," he added.

Boateng spent half-a-season on loan at Barcelona, winning La Liga with the Catalan giants.

 

